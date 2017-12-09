A 31-year-old man was arrested after Brandon, Man., police allege he pretended to be an employee of a national company to get a hotel room.

Police were called to the west end hotel on Friday morning. When they arrived the man jumped out of the hotel room's window in an attempt to get away.

The canine unit tracked him to a nearby garden shed, where he was arrested.

Police said the man was also responsible for defrauding a number of other Brandon businesses for food, lodging, tools and computers.

He faces multiple fraud charges.

More from CBC Manitoba: