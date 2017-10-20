A 31-year-old man from Brandon is dead after his van collided with a semi-trailer on a Manitoba highway.

The crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. Friday morning when the semi-trailer was slowing down to turn into a driveway and the van hit the truck from behind, RCMP said in a news release.

The semi was travelling southbound on Road 117 West between the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 1A in the rural municipality of Whitehead, near Kemnay, Man., police said. It was preparing to turn west at the time.

The 31-year-old man driving the van was pronounced deceased on the scene, police said.

The driver of the semi, a 59-year-old man from the rural municipality of Riverdale, wasn't injured.

Neither alcohol nor seatbelts are considered factors in the collision, police wrote.