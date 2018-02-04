An 18-year-old Brandon man is facing several charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl on Friday, Brandon police say.

The girl reported the incident on Saturday and police then arrested the man. The girl suffered minor injuries from the assault, police said.

The man was taken to Brandon Correctional Centre and was scheduled to appear in court Sunday. Brandon police said he would be charged with a variety of offences in connection with the sexual assault.

