A 27-year-old man has been charged with a trio of offences after he allegedly sexually exploited a young female family member several times over the past seven years.

On Friday, Brandon police arrested the man, who was then charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation.

The youth came forward in December with allegations a family member sexually abused her a number of times dating back to 2011, police said.

The man was scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.

