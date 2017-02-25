A Brandon man allegedly drove a stolen vehicle while impaired by drugs to the courthouse, where he was arrested Saturday morning.

Police received a call around 8:25 a.m. that an SUV had been stolen from a parking lot on Cornell Bay.

Not long after, police received a report that a parked car had been hit by a vehicle which they suspected was the stolen SUV.

Then just before 9 a.m. police received a call from sheriff's officers at the Brandon courthouse — notifying them that the suspect and the stolen vehicle were there.

Police officers arrested a 21-year-old Brandon man and allege that he appeared to be impaired because of a drug.

The man was back at the courthouse later on Saturday where he appeared to face charges of theft of a vehicle and possession of stolen property.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.