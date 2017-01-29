Brandon police are investigating after a woman allegedly had a knife thrown at her Saturday night.

Officers were called to Douglas Street and VanHorne Avenue East, where they found a woman with a puncture wound on the side of her neck.

Police believe the woman had been in a fight with another woman, who grabbed a knife and threw it at the victim, striking her in the neck.

The victim was treated in hospital and has been released.

A 28-year-old woman was arrested and has been charged with assault with a weapon, and will appear in court at a later date.