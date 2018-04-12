Wintry roads shut down part of Highway 1, could cause school bus delays in Brandon

Aren't we supposed to be done with this?

Wintry conditions caused a couple of disruptions in western Manitoba on Thursday morning.

Icy roads might cause delays or cancellations of Brandon School Division services on Thursday, the division warned in a morning news release.

Its buses were still running when the division sent the release around 7 a.m., but it advised caution to people travelling inside and outside the city, which is 200 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

Poor driving conditions also shut down part of Highway 1 west of Brandon.

Eastbound lanes of the highway at its junction with Highway 21 were closed Thursday morning, between Brandon and Virden.

Brandon got more than five centimetres of snow on Wednesday, in a snowfall that started lightly in the mid-afternoon and became heavy around 11 p.m.

On Thursday morning, Brandon residents were up against freezing fog around 7 a.m. and a temperature of –3 C, with a wind chill of –10.