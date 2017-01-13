The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is probing the death of a man found in a hotel Wednesday in Brandon, Man., the morning after he met with police.

Brandon police notified the investigation unit that a 911 call at 11:30 a.m. CT on Wednesday reported a man had been found dead in a local hotel room.

Police told the IIU the man had met with officers the night before in relation to a call for service.

The Independent Investigation Unit has taken over the investigation to determine whether there are any connections between the death and the officers' meeting with the man in the hours before.

The unit reviews all serious incidents involving police in the province.

Brandon is a city of around 50,000 people located 200 kilometres west of Winnipeg.