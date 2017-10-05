A man who knew Brandon's latest homicide victim calls his beating death an example of the escalating violence in the western Manitoba city.

Burton Tacan was followed home, beaten and robbed in his downtown apartment on Sept. 30.

He died days later in hospital.

Lyndon Bournon taught Tacan at the Brandon Friendship Centre Education program for years and describes him as someone who was an example of positive determination.

"When he would come in you would say, 'How are you, Burton?' And his reply would generally be, 'Awesome.' It was always something very positive," Bournon said.

"And often followed up with, 'Why wouldn't I be?'"

Tacan had a number of physical challenges which Bournon said that came from a severe beating he suffered as a teenager that sent him to a Winnipeg hospital for months.

Lyndon Bournon taught Tacan through the Brandon Friendship Centre Education Program. He says Tacan was the picture of positive determination. Tacan would always say, 'I'm awesome' when asked how he was doing, Bournon says. (Lydon Bournon)

The man in his late 30s, originally from Sioux Lookout, had limited use of one hand, wore a heavy brace on one leg and walked with a profound limp.

A 25-year-old man is facing manslaughter charges and a 28-year-old woman is charged with aggravated assault and robbery in connection with the case.

Bournon says it is beyond belief that two people would attack a person who was so obviously vulnerable.

He called police to tell them about the person Tacan was.

"It's just another situation where you don't want something terrible like this to become just another statistic. I mean, this was a real person with a real life with real goals and a real personality and it's absolutely tragic," Bournon said.

He says in the years he has lived in Brandon, he has has seen a steady increase in the amount of violence in the city and he hopes Tacan's death might help to change it.

"If there's anything to be salvaged from this, it's let's not let Burton be forgotten and let's not let this incident be forgotten," Bournon said.

