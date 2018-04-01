Century-old ghost signs revealed as Brandon's Strand Theatre razed

A piece of Brandon's heritage is being demolished this week, revealing another part of its history that had been hidden for more than 100 years.

The 102-year-old Strand Theatre on 10th Street is being torn down to make way for a new development and while the brick walls came crumbling away earlier this week, the walls of an adjacent building were exposed to the sun.

For the first time in more than a century, colourful painted advertisements — ghost signs of bygone businesses — became visible.

"It's like opening a book on the history of Brandon but the page is right in front of you on the street," said Tom Mitchell, a retired archivist in the western Manitoba city.

The signs — for Clark J. Smith photography studio, the Ione Cigar Factory, and Christie Biscuits — pre-date the 1916 construction of the theatre.

The signs are in nearly new condition, sheltered from the elements for 100 years. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

The Clark J. Smith one, on a thin strip of building to the theatre's south, looks brand new. The cigar factory sign and the Christie Biscuits one share a wall to the north of the theatre and are slightly worn, but clearly readable.

"They've been protected since 1916 so the signs have only really been exposed to the elements — light and so on — for five or 10 years at the most," Mitchell said, adding that seeing the images "triggers all kinds of historical and imaginative sort of things about the city."

Brandon's 10th Street has a long history and was already quite well developed in the 1880s, shortly after the train first arrived.

The Queen's Hotel was at one end near the CPR depot, which still exists, and many of the original banks were built along the street, as was the first Brandon Protestant School, which has been incorporated into newer developments.

The Strand Theatre in downtown Brandon was built in 1916 and closed in 2005. (Riley Laychuk/CBC) A popcorn machine sits amongst the rubble of the Strand Theatre. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

"All of these places are part of a very interesting cityscape," Mitchell said of the businesses represented by the ghost signs.

The Strand Theatre has been closed since 2005 and Brandon University purchased the property from Landmark Cinemas for just $1 back in December 2016.

The university is planning to construct a development that includes a mix of student residences and seniors housing, along with some retail or commercial spaces, academic and learning areas, and arts and cultural venues, which may include a gallery space and a convertible theatre space.