An afternoon fire in Brandon, Man., destroyed a garage and almost caused a neighbouring house to light up Tuesday after the fire nipped the home's side.

Fire crews were called to a structure fire behind a home in the 400 block of 3rd Street around 12:20 p.m.

When they arrived, a garage was fully engulfed and at one point briefly touched another house.

"They nipped it," said Brandon Fire and Emergency Services Capt. Wade Ritchie.

Ritchie said firefighters were able to catch the fire before it spread further.

The fire caused an estimated $15,000 in damage to the garage alone.

Arson is not suspected, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

with files by Riley Laychuk