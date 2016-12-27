An afternoon fire in Brandon, Man., destroyed a garage and almost caused a neighbouring house to light up Tuesday after the fire nipped the home's side.

Fire crews were called to a structure fire behind a home in the 400 block of 3rd Street around 12:20 p.m.

When they arrived, a garage was fully engulfed and at one point briefly touched another house.

"They nipped it," said Brandon Fire and Emergency Services Capt. Wade Ritchie.

Appears to be a garage on fire. On 3rd near Louise in Brandon. #cbcmb #bdnmb pic.twitter.com/FxDSbAhyTU — @RileyLaychuk

Ritchie said firefighters were able to catch the fire before it spread further.

The fire caused an estimated $15,000 in damage to the garage alone.

Arson is not suspected, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.