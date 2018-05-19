Blaze breaks out in Brandon's downtown

Several buildings in Brandon's downtown caught fire on Saturday.

Around noon, crews began fighting flames billowing out of the Christie's Office Plus building at Seventh and Pacific Avenue in the southwestern Manitoba city.

Part of the building just collapsed. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcmb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcmb</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bdnmb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bdnmb</a> <a href="https://t.co/MLKTJCVMCk">pic.twitter.com/MLKTJCVMCk</a> —@RileyLaychuk

Firefighters were spraying down nearby buildings to protect them, but it appears the fire has spread to a beer vendor and the Massey Manor, an apartment building across the street from the Christie's building.

Fire crews from CFB Shilo and Souris have also arrived to help.