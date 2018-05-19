Skip to Main Content
Blaze breaks out in Brandon's downtown

A large fire burning in Brandon's downtown appears to be spreading to a nearby building.

Fire started at office supply store around noon, spread to other buildings; no word on injuries

CBC News ·
The Christie's Office Plus building in Brandon has been burning since around noon on Saturday (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

Several buildings in Brandon's downtown caught fire on Saturday. 

Around noon, crews began fighting flames billowing out of the Christie's Office Plus building at Seventh and Pacific Avenue in the southwestern Manitoba city.

Firefighters were spraying down nearby buildings to protect them, but it appears the fire has spread to a beer vendor and the Massey Manor, an apartment building across the street from the Christie's building.

Fire crews from CFB Shilo and Souris have also arrived to help. 

There is no word on injuries.

