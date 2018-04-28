Brandon fine arts students bring their work to Winnipeg

Jimmie Kilpatrick has traded in his guitar for a Fine Arts Degree. He blends his love of music and new visual arts skills together in a piece titled "Eleven More Sounds." (Colton Hutchinson)

Jimmie Kilpatrick, better known as 'Shotgun Jimmie' around the world, has released records, played festivals across Canada and toured Europe numerous times. But for the past four years, his focus has been on a Bachelor of fine arts Degree from Brandon University.

Kilpatrick is now presenting his thesis exhibit, "Eleven More Sounds," in Winnipeg at Ace Art Inc. in the Exchange District. The work is showing alongside fellow fine arts student Jill Gervais thesis, "Lettuce Be Friends," which explores themes from the 90's sitcom Friends though ceramics.

Jill Gervais is presenting scenes from the 90's sitcom 'Friends', done in ceramics. (Colton Hutchinson)

"Eleven More Sounds" blends visual arts and sound art in interactive pieces. Kilpatrick brings together his musical ability with what he's learned in the fine arts course and Brandon University.

"I resisted bringing music into the visual arts side of my university experience at first," Kilpatrick said.

"Because I felt really comfortable with the music side of things, and I wanted to see through what it was like to think with a visual language and not with sound."

Kilpatrick said he kept the two distinct for the first two years of his education, but then, as he was approaching the end, "decided to put the two together and see what the overlap was like."

The overlap comes through in pieces like "Record Effect," which features grooved porcelain records on a turntable. Marbles are placed on the porcelain and when the record spins the marbles slide on the grooves to create a unique sound.

Marbles are places on a grooved porcelain disc, creating a unique sound when the turntable is activated. (Colton Hutchinson)

Visitors also have a chance to interact with one of the pieces in the exhibit. "Snare Globe" involves beads placed on a snare drum, activated by a microphone. Participants speak into a microphone connected to the snare drum through a speaker. The vibration of the drum activates the beads, sending them into a frenzy of sound.

Beads resting on a drum head, activated by a microphone. (Colton Hutchinson)

While Kilpatrick isn't sure if he will pursue more projects in visual arts, he feels the experience has influenced him as a musician.

"On my next record you can look forward to many terrible art school references," he joked.

"[University] always seemed like a very nurturing environment. You're surrounded by other people who are doing the same thing, and it just seemed so supportive."

Kilpattick said his "creative process in general has been affected by it."

Jimmie Kilpatrick's "Eleven More Sounds" and Jill Gervais's "Lettuce Be Friends" will be available to view at Ace Art Inc. at 290 McDermot Avenue until the closing reception on Friday, May 4.