Police in Brandon, Man. are looking for information after a man's property was taken from the scene of his death last November.

Police were called on Nov. 4, 2016 to 65th Street East at about 5 a.m. CT after reports a body was found on the road.

Police cordoned off the area for much of the day to investigate and initially treated the man's death as suspicious.

Investigators have since determined that the death was not suspicious, however the circumstances following it are still under investigation, police said Tuesday.

Personal property, including a firearm, was stolen from the scene, police said.

Brandon police are looking for help from anyone who would have driven on 65th Street East between Richmond Ave. and Patricia Ave. between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Nov. 4.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brandon Police Service at 204-729-2345 or Crime Stoppers.