Police allege a stolen car that blew through a red light, colliding with a bus that careened into a Brandon, Man., building on Friday was driven by a 12-year-old.

Police were notified that a 2011 Lincoln MKS was stolen from 4th Street Friday at about 3:30 p.m. CT. A short time later the driver of the eastbound sedan sped through a red light at the corner of Princess Avenue and 10th Street, colliding with a northbound transit bus.

Tenants in the building were forced to leave overnight Friday for safety concerns, Brandon police said. (Liam Pattison)

The bus careened into the corner of a building, where it remained overnight as repair crews feared the building would collapse if the bus was removed.

Tenants in the building were forced to leave overnight Friday because of safety concerns.

Police have arrested a 12-year-old Brandon boy in connection with the theft and crash. He was charged with vehicle theft and a number of highway offences, and will appear in a Brandon courtroom Saturday, police said.

Crews were expected to continue work on the building over the weekend.