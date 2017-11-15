Nearly two dozen charges have been laid as a result of a police investigation into cocaine trafficking in the Brandon area.

Brandon police and the RCMP dubbed the investigation Project Dejure. It launched in June and wrapped up in November with eight arrests. There are outstanding arrest warrants for two more people. In total, 21 charges were laid, police said.

Just over 54 grams of cocaine were seized, with an estimated street value of $5,400, police said.

Police said all individuals charged live in Brandon and the Westman area. They range in age from 25 to 39 and have all been charged with trafficking cocaine, some multiple times.

Seven of the eight have been released from police custody with future court dates, while one still needs to appear in court.

"Those who produce and traffic illicit drugs destroy lives, homes and communities," Brandon police said in a news release. "Manitoba Law Enforcement Agencies remain fully committed to enforcing laws against illicit drugs to their fullest extent."

