A Brandon taxicab driver was stabbed in the face with a pen before having his cab stolen Friday night, police say.

The cab driver was having problems with a passenger in the west end of Brandon and called police.

Before officers arrived, the passenger grabbed a pen and stabbed the driver in the side of his face, police said.

The driver left the vehicle and the passenger jumped behind the wheel.

The passenger took off in the cab but only made it a short distance before crashing into a snowbank, police said.

A 19-year-old woman was arrested at the scene.

The cab driver was brought to hospital.