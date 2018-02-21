The city of Brandon, Man., may not be home to any athletes in the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, but the city is represented at the games in a big — but little-known — way.

The Gangneung Curling Centre hosting Olympic curling events was constructed in part by Behlen Industries, a Brandon-based manufacturer of steel buildings, nearly two decades ago.

"We're just very proud," said Sean Lepper, vice-president of Behlen. "And really, we hope that Canadian teams can win gold in our structure. That would be the pinnacle for us, absolutely."

The arena, first built in 1998, was initially constructed to host the 1999 Asian Winter Games. It's played host to the 2009 World Women's Curling Championships and a number of other world-class events.

It's the only Olympic venue in Gangneung to have existed prior to selection as the host of the 2018 Olympics. Located near the mountainous regions of South Korea, it was built to withstand a snowfall of up to two meters. Lepper said it's at least 91 metres long and 60 metres wide.

"They've done some recent renovation to the exterior of the building — looks tremendous," Lepper said.

He used to be a curler himself and watched Winnipegger Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris clinch the first gold medal in Olympic mixed doubles last week. He said knowing the Manitoba origin of the building added a certain something to the event.

"It's very exciting. Being from the Prairies and watching curling, which is a passion for Prairie people, and having a building built on the Prairies … it all comes together really nicely for us."

'Gave us the confidence' for international projects

Behlen contributed a steel structural system to the arena, comprising the roof and walls, that was manufactured in Brandon and shipped to South Korea. The system is special because it can be assembled using only bolts, not welding, on-site.

The company has contributed to rinks across the Prairies for decades, but Lepper said the Gangneung arena was one its first projects on the international stage.

"This was one of the largest structures we'd done to that point," he said.

"It really gave us the confidence to be able to do a project at a very great distance from Canada and to know that our people were making high-quality parts that were going to fit together perfectly when they got to a far-off construction site."

Since the Gangneung arena, Behlen has worked on projects in Russia and Jordan, with a focus on sports and recreation centres, Lepper said.

You'll also find a number of their buildings closer to home, though, he added, including the University of Winnipeg field house and University of Manitoba soccer centre in Winnipeg, as well as many of the ice rinks at the Keystone Centre in Brandon.

It's not the first time the Brandon company has been featured on the Olympic stage. In 2010, the Peak2Peak inter-mountain gondola system used by athletes became a focal point of the Winter Games in Vancouver.