A fire destroyed a barn filled with antiques and collectibles north of Brandon, Man. on Tuesday.

Brandon Fire and Emergency Services got a call about the fire on Highway 10 around 2:30 p.m.

When fighters arrived, flame and smoke were coming out of the windows and the building was fully engulfed.

They immediately went into defensive mode, containing the fire to the building, which eventually collapsed.

Crews had the fire mostly under control by about 3:30 p.m.

Capt. Bob Smit said they will have to wait for the fire to die down before they can determine a cause, which will likely require assistance from the Office of the Fire Commissioner.

With all of southern Manitoba under extreme cold warnings, Smit said the wind and cold are big concerns for the crew.

"We have to make sure they stay in the vehicles as much as they can and switch out, and we're prepared to send some of our crews from in the city out there as well," he said.

Temperatures on Tuesday afternoon reached about –26 C Tuesday afternoon, with the wind chill making it feel like –40.

