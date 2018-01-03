A pair of 13-year-olds from Brandon, Man., face charges after a mountain bike was stolen from a business in the city early Wednesday morning.

Around 1:15 a.m., Brandon police went to a business on 18th Street after getting a call about a break-and-enter there, according to a police news release.

Police learned two people entered the store, stole the bike and fled before officers arrived.

They searched the area and found the stolen bike on Aberdeen Avenue before finding two young male suspects.

One of them had brass knuckles with him at the time, police said.

Both teens are also accused of breaking into a Park Avenue business on New Year's Eve, and breaking into a business on Brandon Avenue on Dec. 30.

The teens were arrested and face three counts each of break, enter and theft. The boy who police say was found with brass knuckles also faces a charge of possession of a prohibited weapon.

The two were released and are scheduled to appear in court this month.