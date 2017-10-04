Eight people were rushed to hospital and one was later airlifted to Winnipeg after three vehicles crashed in Brandon Tuesday evening.

Emergency responders rushed to Kirkcaldy Drive, near Fraser Crescent, after a van, SUV and car collided around 8:30 p.m.

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to get one of the drivers out of a vehicle, said Kevin Holder, captain at Brandon Fire and Emergency Services.

All eight people in the vehicles were taken to hospital.

STAR-7 (Winnipeg) has been dispatched for a scene call emergency in the Brandon, MB area. — @STARSambulance

STARS air ambulance was called to the Brandon hospital around 8:45 p.m. and took an adult in critical condition to Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg.

The road was closed until around 7 a.m. Wednesday.