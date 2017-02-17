A man offered an eight-year-old boy two rides in the Valley Gardens area of Winnipeg this week.

The boy told police on Thursday that he was offered a ride by a man driving a black Ford Windstar van on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Police said the offers were made at the intersection of Kullman Street and Snowden Avenue.

The driver has a small build and facial stubble and was wearing a turban.

Police encourage parents to get their kids to use the buddy system and to run away in the opposite direction if they are approached by a stranger.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call police at 204-986-6222.