A 12-year-old boy facing criminal charges in Brandon Man. has been on the radar of Winnipeg police since he was five, reportedly connected to a number of criminal acts including theft, arson and even a stabbing.

According to police a 2011 Lincoln MKS was stolen from a home 4th Street Friday afternoon. A short time later police say the 12-year-old driver of the sedan sped through a red light at the corner of Princess Avenue and 10th Street, colliding with a northbound transit bus, which then crashed into a building.

The driver of the stolen blue sedan sent a transit bus that then careened into a building in Brandon Friday. (Liam Pattison)

The boy can't be identified because he's a minor.

Bystanders chase suspect

Dennis Pozo arrived at the scene moments after the crash happened. He was on his way home when he came across the scene.

"All I saw was the kid taking off," said Pozo, who was faced with a decision: either help the passengers in the bus or chase the suspect.

Adrenaline rushing, Pozo said he and another bystander chased the boy and caught him a few blocks away.

"I was like wow … I just couldn't believe it," said Pozo. "Especially when I saw the kid … I was so shocked."

The boy has been charged with vehicle theft and a number of highway offences.

Police contact since 5 years old

Winnipeg Police have kept close tabs on the boy for most of his life but, until now, he couldn't be charged under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, and, because of the laws in Manitoba, he couldn't be detained in a secure facility to get help.

Insp. Kelly Dennison told CBC News in August 2016 the Winnipeg Police has had contact with the boy since he was five years old. (CBC)

Winnipeg police Insp. Kelly Dennison told CBC News in August 2016 that the force's Specialized Investigations Division has had contact with the boy since he was five years old.

"There's no secret, this young person has been involved in criminal activity, from minor criminal activity to some very serious offences that have involved other people being very seriously injured," Insp. Dennison said.

The boy's parents have faced various charges over the years and have spent time behind bars.

In August 2016 CBC News had been in the care of Manitoba's Métis Child and Family Services.

At the time Billie Schibler, CEO of the Métis Child and Family Services Authority, told CBC News her agency planned to move the boy into a placement with more "intense therapeutic services."

It's not clear if that placement was located in Brandon, although police described the accused as a Brandon resident in a news release on Saturday.

Schibler wouldn't update CBC News on the boy's case or status when reached by phone on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Manitoba Families Minister Scott Fielding said she would look into the case.

Last year, the minister said the province wasn't looking at developing any new policies, such as creating a secure facility to detain children under 12 so they could get help, in response to the boy's story.

"We're obviously going to work with the authorities, we're going to work with all the partnership agencies that are involved in this," he said at the time.