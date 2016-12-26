Despite warnings not to travel, thousands went out to Winnipeg stores Monday for Boxing Day sales.

"The weather can't stop us," said Amritpal Singh, outside of Polo Park's Best Buy as his friend's car's wheels spun.

Singh and friends got stuck in the parking lot on the way to the store to buy phones Monday afternoon.

Spencer Smith, 26, went to CF Polo Park in search of new video games, clothing and electronics.

It was a journey getting to the mall from the city's Transcona neighbourhood.

He got stuck on the way and had to use a shovel to get out. "People were getting stuck right left and centre," he said.

Smith said he was prepared to spend over $1,000 Monday while shopping at the mall.

Spencer Smith, 26, went to CF Polo Park in search of new video games, clothing and electronics. (Justin Fraser / CBC)

'It was an adventure'

Davina Kelsey, 13, said she wanted to be the first in line to get deals at Polo Park.

She and her mother came from Blumenort and stayed with friends Sunday night.

On Monday, the snow did not deter them.

"It was an adventure," she said. "I want to be the first one to get those deals.

Polo Park manager Deborah Green called Monday a 'really good' day.

She said electronic door counters were keeping track of the number customers at the mall, but the final tally won't be known until Wednesday.

Green said last year there was over 88,000 customers at the mall on Boxing Day in 2015, the busiest day they've ever had.