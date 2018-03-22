Brian Bowman will seek a second term as Winnipeg's mayor this fall.

The former privacy lawyer said Thursday he has spoken to his wife, Tracy, and made a family decision to run for re-election on Oct. 24.

"Serving as mayor over the last number of years has been an incredible honour and it's been invigorating to lead the positive change that we're seeing in our community," Bowman told reporters in the press room at city hall following the conclusion of a council meeting.

"For that reason, I do intend to be a candidate in the upcoming election and I look forward to it."

Bowman was first elected four years ago in the wide-open race to succeed Sam Katz, who served as mayor for a decade.

Although Bowman had a low profile at the outset of the 2014 campaign, he captured 111,504 votes — 48 per cent of the electorate — in a multi-faceted battle against former NDP MP and MLA Judy Wasylycia-Leis, current Winnipeg Centre MP Robert-Falcon Ouellette and former city councillors Gord Steeves and Paula Havixbeck.

In recent months, Bowman has said he enjoys his work as mayor and noted he could not foresee a situation where he would not seek a second term.

On Thursday, he announced his re-election campaign with zero fanfare, during one of the routine question-and-answer sessions he holds with reporters following council or committee meetings.

Asked by CBC News whether he would announce his candidacy at Friday's state of the city speech, he said no — but then proceeded to announce his intention on the spot.

There were three reporters in the room.

A formal campaign launch will come later, said Bowman.

The campaign-registration period for mayoral candidates begins in May. Prior to that, mayoral candidates are not permitted to raise or spend money on campaigns.

Council candidates may register at the end of June. The nomination period for all candidates is in September.

There will be at least two council seat vacancies.

Coun. Jenny Gerbasi announced last week she will not seek a sixth term in Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry, while the newly realigned St. Norbert-Seine River ward will be vacant because Coun. Janice Lukes intends to run in the new Waverley West ward.