Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman called out Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard on Thursday, saying comments Couillard made about the Boeing-Bombardier feud go too far and ignore the reality of the Canadian aerospace industry.

"Cooler heads do need to prevail," Bowman said. "I'm very concerned.

"Comments that certainly sound protectionist and ignore the reality that Winnipeg has the third largest aerospace sector in the country I don't think are helpful."

Couillard said Wednesday he asked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to make sure "not a bolt, not a part, of course, not a plane from Boeing" enters Canada until the conflict between U.S. aerospace giant Boeing and Canadian rival Bombardier is resolved.

Boeing scored a major victory Tuesday when the U.S. Commerce Department decided to impose punitive duties of up to 220 per cent on Canadian Bombardier CS100 commercial jets.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard wants the federal government to block all Boeing imports. (Jacques Boissinot/Canadian Press)

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister also weighed in on the issue, saying he hopes the federal Liberals don't side with Quebec and forget about Manitoba during the dispute.

"We need to make sure that we look at this in a balanced way," Pallister said, adding aerospace, like supply-related industries, come up in trade discussions frequently, with accusations of unfair trading practices.

$3B in exports

Pallister and Bowman both said the border should be open and not closed to ensure stronger trading relationships.

Bowman said over the last 10 years, aerospace companies in Winnipeg shipped more than $3 billion in export products.

Bowman said there are more than 4,000 aerospace jobs in Manitoba and Boeing parts are made in Winnipeg. The mayor asked for Canada's national media to report on Boeing's presence in Winnipeg.

CBC News has reached out to Couillard's office for a response to this story.