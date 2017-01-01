Six Winnipeg firefighters had to leave a home fully engulfed in smoke Sunday morning after they discovered part of the building's floor was missing.

The home on the 400 block of Bowman Avenue caught fire around 11 a.m. on Sunday.

The firefighters were sent inside shortly after arriving on scene, but once they started walking around they realized something wasn't right.

"At that point, we realized part of the floor was missing," said Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service Platoon Chief Tom Piche.

Piche said the fire spread to the side of a neighbouring home and the attic of another.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. (Kelly Malone / CBC)

No one was injured in the fire and the cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

Piche couldn't say why part of the floor was missing but said it would have been nice to know, adding firefighters have to work in the dark and smoke.

"You never know you're feeling your way around," he said.