Rallies calling for justice for Colten Boushie continued into Sunday, with one small gathering briefly shutting down Portage and Main.

On Friday a jury found Saskatchewan farmer Gerald Stanley not guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Boushie — a 22-year-old man from the Red Pheasant Cree Nation.

The verdict sparked outrage across Canada.

Around 1 p.m. Sunday a small group gathered at Winnipeg's busy Portage Ave. and Main St. intersection, singing, drumming and carrying flags.

A small group of protesters shut down the Portage Ave. and Main St. intersection on Sunday. (Gary Soliak/CBC)

Police controlled traffic as the group shut down the intersection in all directions for about 20 minutes, which caused a traffic backlog.

The intersection reopened after the protesters ended their demonstration.

One of the rally's attendees, Simon Davis, says he came out because he's disgusted with the verdict.

"This is a really terrible thing, and I think everyone in the country should be angry about this," he said.