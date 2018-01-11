Manitoba travellers hoping to drive into North Dakota might find themselves waiting in long lines at the border.

A storm in the United States has shut down Interstate 29 in North Dakota (the extension of Manitoba's Highway 75). That means no one is getting through the crossing at Emerson for the time being.

"This port of entry is currently experiencing a service disruption and traveller traffic may encounter delays," states an alert from the Canada Border Services Agency.

Travellers are advised to use alternate crossings at Tolstoi or Gretna instead