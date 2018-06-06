Skip to Main Content
Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols leaves practice due to apparent injury

Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols limped as he was helped off the field at practice on Wednesday.

Status of Winnipeg Blue Bombers' starting quarterback in question

Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols (15), seen throwing to a receiver against the Edmonton Eskimos during a CFL playoff game last year, limped as he left practice Wednesday. (John Woods/Canadian Press)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols exited practice Wednesday with an apparent injury.

A limping Nichols was helped off the field after he fell backward while going back to make a pass.

There was no contact on the play, and the extent of Nichols' injury was not immediately known.

Nichols had a breakout season in 2017, passing for 4,472 yards and 28 touchdowns while leading the Bombers to a 12-6 record.

