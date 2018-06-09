Bombers fall to Lions in second pre-season game
Bombers field all three backup QBs after Matt Nichols went down with injury Wednesday
Jonathon Jennings threw for 182 yards and one touchdown to lead the B.C. Lions over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 34-21 in CFL pre-season action Friday night at BC Place.
B.C. finished the pre-season 2-0 after a 36-23 win in Calgary. It was the first undefeated pre-season for the Lions since 2014 and bodes well for a team coming off a 7-11 season last year.
Backup QBs Bryan Bennett and Chris Streveler combined for 108 yards and two TDs for Winnipeg, which finished 1-1 in pre-season.
The Bombers fielded all three of their backup QBs after Matt Nichols went down with a knee injury on Wednesday and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks.
QB Alex Ross started for the Bombers, but fumbled on second down, allowing Odell Willis to scoop the ball and run it in 20 yards for a 6-0 B.C. lead just over a minute into the game.
Ross bounced back, driving the Bombers to the 31-yard line where Felix Menard-Briere kicked an FG to cut the lead.
Jennings connected on passes to Shaq Johnson and Emmanuel Arceneaux to put Tyler Long in position to kick a 15-yard field goal to make it 9-3 at 8:51.
Bennett then came into the game and threw a 58-yard bomb to wide receiver Rueben Randle for a TD strike. A converted extra point made it 10-9.
Jennings answered back with a 34-yard heave to Arceneaux, bringing the Lions to Winnipeg's 43. Long kicked a 46-yard field goal for a 12-10 Lions lead.
Menard-Briere made good on a 52-yard field with no time left to make it 13-12 at the half.
Jennings drove the Lions downfield early in the third, getting B.C. to the Winnipeg 22 before finding Bryan Burnham with a TD endzone pass. Minutes later it was 27-13 when defensive back Otha Foster ran back a touchdown interception off a throw by Bombers QB Chris Streveler.
QB Ricky Lloyd came in for Jennings in the fourth and found Burnham, who ran to the Winnipeg 15 for a 38-yard gain. Lloyd dove across the goal-line for a comfortable 33-15 lead.
With under three minutes to play, Kenbrell Thompkins pulled down a 32-yard TD pass from Streveler.
Winnipeg kicks off the CFL regular season at home against the Eskimos on Thursday. BC plays next Saturday at home against Montreal.