Military bomb sat in Manitoba basement for more than 25 years: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP were called to a home in Portage la Prairie to dispose of a military bomb that had been sitting in the basement for more than 25 years.

RCMP received call about bomb during month-long gun amnesty, determined it was not operational

Kelly Geraldine Malone · The Canadian Press ·
A Manitoba RCMP spokesperson says they aren't sure exactly how long or why a Portage la Prairie resident was storing this bomb. (RCMP Manitoba/Twitter)

​When Manitoba RCMP put out a call for unwanted firearms and ammunition, they weren't expecting to come across a decades-old military bomb being stored in a basement.

A month-long amnesty program began in June so people could safely get rid of firearms and ammunition.

On Monday, officers received a surprising call about a bomb which had been stored in a basement in Portage la Prairie, Man., for more than 25 years.

"It's not something that we see every day, that's for sure," RCMP spokeswoman Tara Seel said Wednesday.

Bomb experts determined it was not operational and it was taken into custody.

Seel said they aren't sure exactly how long — or why — the person kept the bomb.

During the amnesty period, a person can dispose of unwanted guns and ammunition, even if they are not legally entitled to own them, without facing a weapons-related charge. There is no amnesty if the weapons have been used in a crime, Seel added.

She said the old explosive was certainly an unusual call for RCMP but it shows the importance of the amnesty to get dangerous devices off the streets — and out of basements.

"Gun amnesty, the whole point of it is to get rid of unwanted firearms, weapons, ammunition in a safe way that ultimately enhances public safety," Seel said.

Anyone who wants to dispose of a firearm or ammunition is asked to contact the local police detachment's non-emergency phone line to arrange for a pickup.

