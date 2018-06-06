Military bomb sat in Manitoba basement for more than 25 years: RCMP

​When Manitoba RCMP put out a call for unwanted firearms and ammunition, they weren't expecting to come across a decades-old military bomb being stored in a basement.

A month-long amnesty program began in June so people could safely get rid of firearms and ammunition.

On Monday, officers received a surprising call about a bomb which had been stored in a basement in Portage la Prairie, Man., for more than 25 years.

"It's not something that we see every day, that's for sure," RCMP spokeswoman Tara Seel said Wednesday.

Bomb experts determined it was not operational and it was taken into custody.

Seel said they aren't sure exactly how long — or why — the person kept the bomb.

Yep, this happened! A military bomb was in a Portage basement for 25+ years when the owner called <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rcmpmb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rcmpmb</a> to come get it as part of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/gunamnesty2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#gunamnesty2018</a>. Bomb experts attended & determined bomb was non-operational. Just another day <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/protectingMB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#protectingMB</a> <a href="https://t.co/8Shc9J9Dhn">pic.twitter.com/8Shc9J9Dhn</a> —@rcmpmb

During the amnesty period, a person can dispose of unwanted guns and ammunition, even if they are not legally entitled to own them, without facing a weapons-related charge. There is no amnesty if the weapons have been used in a crime, Seel added.

She said the old explosive was certainly an unusual call for RCMP but it shows the importance of the amnesty to get dangerous devices off the streets — and out of basements.

"Gun amnesty, the whole point of it is to get rid of unwanted firearms, weapons, ammunition in a safe way that ultimately enhances public safety," Seel said.

Anyone who wants to dispose of a firearm or ammunition is asked to contact the local police detachment's non-emergency phone line to arrange for a pickup.