Police are investigating the discovery of a dead body, found lying on a park bench in downtown Winnipeg.

Officers were called to the tiny triangular park, across from the Burton Cummings Theatre, at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

A police spokesman would not provide information on the gender of the body and said it is too early to comment on the possible cause of death.

At the moment, the death is being treated as a medical incident, said Const. Jay Murray.

The park, across from the Burton Cummings Theatre, is bordered by Smith Street, King Street and Notre Dame Avenue.