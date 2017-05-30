A body found near the Manitoba border in Minnesota is believed to be that of an asylum seeker who died of hypothermia, police say.

Kittson County Sheriff's department received a call last Thursday about a missing woman who was last believed to be in the county on Monday.

Members of the sheriff's office, with assistance from the U.S. Border Patrol, found the body of a woman near Noyes, Minn., on Friday afternoon.

A preliminary autopsy report said the 57-year-old woman, who police believe is a citizen of Ghana, died from hypothermia.

Police said they are still waiting on a final autopsy.

Police added their investigation shows the woman was attempting to enter Canada when she died.

Kittson County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the death.