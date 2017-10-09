Police are asking for the public's help to figure out the identity of a man found dead in the water of Lake of the Woods.

Ontario Provincial Police were called to the Main Street dock in Kenora on Sunday around 12:40 p.m.

A man was found dead in the water.

Police said the man was possibly in his 40s, between five-foot-10 and six-feet tall with short brown hair. The man had a slender build with a light goatee on his face and a small mole on his forehead.

Police said he was wearing black Sierra Designs windbreaker with dark blue wind pants and low cut beige hiker shoes.

Police said they are investigating the circumstances around the death and are asking anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122.