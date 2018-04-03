Skip to Main Content
Body found in La Barrière Park, Manitoba RCMP say

Notifications

Body found in La Barrière Park, Manitoba RCMP say

The body of a man was found in La Barrière Park Tuesday afternoon but there's no word yet from RCMP on the cause of death.

RCMP were called just after 2 p.m. Tuesday to the park; no word yet on whether death is considered suspicious

Austin Grabish · CBC News ·
RCMP are in La Barrière Park, just south of Winnipeg, after the body of a man was found there Tuesday afternoon. (Warren Kay/CBC)

A Manitoba RCMP forensic identification crew has been sent to a park just outside Winnipeg after a body was found there Tuesday afternoon.

RCMP confirmed that a male's body was found in La Barrière Park, just south of Winnipeg's perimeter.

There's no word yet from police on the cause of death or whether it is considered suspicious.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us