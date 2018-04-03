Body found in La Barrière Park, Manitoba RCMP say
The body of a man was found in La Barrière Park Tuesday afternoon but there's no word yet from RCMP on the cause of death.
RCMP were called just after 2 p.m. Tuesday to the park; no word yet on whether death is considered suspicious
A Manitoba RCMP forensic identification crew has been sent to a park just outside Winnipeg after a body was found there Tuesday afternoon.
RCMP confirmed that a male's body was found in La Barrière Park, just south of Winnipeg's perimeter.
There's no word yet from police on the cause of death or whether it is considered suspicious.