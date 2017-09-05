Manitoba RCMP are probing the death of a man who was found lying dead early Saturday morning on Highway 1.

Steinbach RCMP say they got a call about the man around 2:50 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, the Winnipeg man, 47, was lying in the eastbound lane on the highway about six kilometres east of Richer. It's unclear how the man died.

"There are some questions surrounding the death of this individual that investigators are actively trying to answer," RCMP spokesperson Tara Seel said Tuesday.

Police are asking anyone who saw a man walking in the area on Saturday morning to contact Manitoba RCMP.