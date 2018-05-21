Skip to Main Content
Man dies after boat crashes into shore near Lac du Bonnet

A 40-year-old man has died after a boat crash on the Lee River in the Rural Municipality of Lac du Bonnet.
RCMP are investigating why a man's boat crashed into shore on the Lee River, ejecting him into the water on Saturday. The man, from Winnipeg, died from his injuries. (Rob Short/CBC)

The RCMP were called to the crash near the Cape Coppermine boat launch around noon on Saturday.

Emergency crews were already there, providing aid to the man, who was later pronounced dead on the scene.

RCMP say the Winnipeg man was the only person on board when the boat collided with the shore. He was ejected from the boat into the water. 

Bystanders quickly reached the man and brought him to shore, where they provided first aid until emergency crews arrived, RCMP said.

The man was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the collision, police said. The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

