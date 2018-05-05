Skip to Main Content
Boater missing, boat operator charged after accident on Red River Friday

Police say, despite an extensive search spanning from Chief Peguis Trail in Winnipeg to Lockport, Man., neither the boat nor the man could be found.

A boat carrying four men capsized on the Red River near the Chief Peguis Trail on Friday night. One man is missing. The 24-year-old operating the boat has been charged with impaired driving. (CBC)

A man is missing after a boat capsized on the Red River in Winnipeg on Friday night, police say.

Four people were in the boat when it capsized on the river near Chief Peguis Trail, Winnipeg police said in a media release Saturday. Three made it to shore and were taken to hospital — one in unstable condition and the other two in stable condition.

Despite a search spanning from Chief Peguis Trail to Lockport, Man., assisted by the police helicopter and the Fire Paramedic Service, neither the boat nor the fourth man could be found.

The operator of the boat, a 24-year-old man, was arrested for driving while ability impaired causing death, driving while ability impaired, and causing death by criminal negligence. Police say he was released on a promise to appear. 

In their release, police indicated the boat may have been in the area around the docks at The Forks earlier Friday evening.

They are asking anyone who saw the boat leave The Forks, or may have video of the boat on the water, to contact them at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

