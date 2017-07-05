Fans heading to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers home-opener on Friday are being promised better traffic flow, or their tickets to the next game will be free.

Team president and CEO Wade Miller says major improvements to the parking and transportation plan at Investors Group Field should address the traffic nightmares of past seasons.

"We're confident these improvements will get fans out of stadium lots in a much faster and smoother manner," Miller said. "If fans parked on campus don't find their drive home quicker than before, we'll give them two free tickets to the July 13 game."

The new Stadium Station terminal can accommodate the 200-plus buses that previously choked the streets around IGF. Beginning Friday, all transit and park-and-ride users will arrive and then depart through the dedicated terminal just outside the stadium's gates 3 and 4.

Bus-free streets will mean a faster exit from the more than 1,000 parking spots available on the University of Manitoba campus, a news release from the Bombers states, noting also that traffic lights at Pembina Highway and Chancellor Matheson Road have been adjusted to remain green nearly four times longer after the game.

For those not ready for the party to end after the game, there will be shuttles departing from Gate 2 to five different destinations — Earls in St. Vital, Boston Pizza on Kenaston, The Pint downtown, Canadian Brewhouse, or Confusion Corner Bar & Grill.

Each bus, which will go to one of the five locations, will leave once full or no later than 20 minutes after the game.

"We believe removal of buses from the streets around the stadium is a real game-changer that will help get fans off campus much more quickly than before," said Miller. "With these improvements, we invite fans to give parking on campus a try."

Anyone who prefers pedal power is invited to use the valet service — a secure and monitored bike storage for 800 bicycles on game days, located beside Gate 3. Unmonitored bike racks are also located around the stadium and campus for an additional 300 bikes.

How to use the Park & Ride service

The non-stop service to and from IGF begins two hours before kickoff with the last buses leaving for the stadium 15 minutes prior to kickoff. After the game, buses will load for departure at the new Stadium Station terminal outside of gates 3 and 4.

Cost is $5 for a round trip, which will be collected upon arrival at Investors Group Field.

Season passes are also available at the Bomber ticket centre in the Bomber Store for $40.

Park & Ride locations: