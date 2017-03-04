The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed national linebacker Thomas Miles on Saturday.

Miles, a Winnipeg-born, University of Manitoba product, spent the past three seasons with Toronto after being taken by the Argonauts 33rd overall in the 2014 CFL draft.

He has played 40 games (eight starts) with Toronto in the past three seasons, accumulating 58 defensive tackles, 16 special teams tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble.

"Thomas is another solid key piece to our Canadian depth," said Blue Bombers general manager Kyle Walters. "He has the ability to play a role on special teams as well as on defence, and obviously being able to add a local product to our organization is always an added benefit."

Miles played four seasons (2010-13) at the University of Manitoba totalling 80 defensive tackles, 16 special teams tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, one tackle for a loss, and three fumble recoveries, one for a touchdown.