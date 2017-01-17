The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed receiver Kenny Stafford to a two-year contract.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound CFL veteran spent part of last season with Montreal, hauling in 16 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns in just nine games.

His best season came in 2015 with 47 catches for 732 yards and nine touchdowns in 18 regular season games with the Edmonton Eskimos.

He added four receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown in the 2015 playoffs, helping Edmonton win the 103rd Grey Cup.

"Kenny is an experienced receiver in our league, with great athletic ability and big-play capability," said Blue Bombers general manager Kyle Walters.

"He's got the range to go up and get the football and he's a competitor. We're very confident he will fit comfortably into our locker room and are excited about what he will bring to our offence."

Stafford has played 41 career CFL regular season games, catching 89 receptions for 1,214 yards and 12 touchdowns.

"I'm really excited to start a new chapter of my career with an organization who wants me and a fan base who is so passionate about its team," Stafford said in a statement released by the Bombers.

"Every time I have played in Winnipeg, I've thought about how great the atmosphere is, and to be on the good side of it will be a great thing. This is a team on the rise with great leadership, and I'm looking forward to getting started."