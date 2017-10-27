A program that brought kids and community members from 19 northern Manitoba First Nations into the city for every Winnipeg Blue Bomber game this season is going into overtime.

The team the announced the program will be extended for the 2018 season at a press conference Friday at Investors Group Field with partners Perimeter Aviation and Exchange Income Corporation.

The partnership sees 50 kids and community members flown in for every home game.

Stewart McDougall, St. Theresa Point First Nation’s director of education, says the community is grateful for the chance some have gotten to see a Bombers game. (CBC)

"[It's] a great opportunity for our kids to experience a football game," said Stewart McDougall, St. Theresa Point First Nation's director of education, who was joined at the announcement on the field at IGF by students from the community.

"Most of our students have never been to a football game — it's just that those opportunities don't arise that often … We're very grateful for the opportunity for the kids to come down."

McDougall says the flight into Winnipeg for this weekend's game against the B.C. Lions is the first opportunity many of the kids have had to leave their home community. Perimeter Aviation's president and CEO, Nick Vodden, says giving that chance to kids is what makes being part of the program so satisfying for the company.

"Seeing the children's faces light up from the minute they get on the aircraft has been the best part of this program. This initiative has opened doors for our future community leaders and we are very proud to be a part of this program," he said in a press release.

"Partnering with the communities we serve and being actively involved in an initiative that will inspire youth and create memories that will last a lifetime is what this is all about."

As well as being flown in to see the game, the kids who've taken part have also gotten a special VIP experience which has included a meet and greet with players after the game.

As part of the new partnership announced Friday players, including quarterback Matt Nichols, will head to the Frontier Games next spring to take part in activities around the division-wide tournament for Northern Manitoba schools.