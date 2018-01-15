Blustery weather in southern Manitoba has forced some school divisions to cancel classes on Monday.

The gusting winds and swirling snow are reducing visibility, according to Environment Canada.

As a result, classes are cancelled for the day at:

Those schools include: Horizon, Roseau Valley, Emerson, Blue Clay, Ridgeville, Glenway, Green Ridge, West Park, Gretna, RAEC, Elmwood, Parkside, W.C. Miller, Rosenfeld.