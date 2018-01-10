Blowing snow advisories have resulted in the closures of three highways in southern Manitoba.
Closed due to poor winter driving conditions:
- Highway 14, from Highway 30 to Highway 3.
- Highway 3, from Morden to Carman
- Highway 13, from Carman to Highway 2.
- Highway 75, from Winnipeg to Emerson.
While highways in northern Manitoba remain open, drivers are advised to be careful because several are snow-covered, Manitoba 511 showed Wednesday evening.
In addition, Environment Canada issued blowing snow advisories for southern Manitoba, and extreme cold warnings in the north.
Blowing snow advisories are in place for:
- Killarney - Pilot Mound - Manitou.
- Morden - Winkler - Altona - Morris.
- Sprague - Northwest Angle Provincial Forest.
- Steinbach - St. Adolphe - Emerson - Vita - Richer.
Extreme cold warnings are in place for:
- Brochet.
- Churchill.
- Gillam.
- Lynn Lake - Leaf Rapids - Pukatawagan.
- Shamattawa.
- Tadoule Lake.
- Thompson - Nelson House - Split Lake.
- York.
CBC meteorologist John Sauder warned that cold is coming for much of the province, with an overnight temperature of –26 C and windy conditions over Wednesday night in Winnipeg.
After low wind chills on Thursday, the high on Friday and Saturday for Winnipeg is only –29 C.