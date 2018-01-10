Blowing snow advisories have resulted in the closures of three highways in southern Manitoba.

Closed due to poor winter driving conditions:

Highway 14, from Highway 30 to Highway 3.

Highway 3, from Morden to Carman

Highway 13, from Carman to Highway 2.

Highway 75, from Winnipeg to Emerson.

While highways in northern Manitoba remain open, drivers are advised to be careful because several are snow-covered, Manitoba 511 showed Wednesday evening.

In addition, Environment Canada issued blowing snow advisories for southern Manitoba, and extreme cold warnings in the north.

Blowing snow advisories are in place for:

Killarney - Pilot Mound - Manitou.

Morden - Winkler - Altona - Morris.

Sprague - Northwest Angle Provincial Forest.

Steinbach - St. Adolphe - Emerson - Vita - Richer.

Extreme cold warnings are in place for:

Brochet.

Churchill.

Gillam.

Lynn Lake - Leaf Rapids - Pukatawagan.

Shamattawa.

Tadoule Lake.

Thompson - Nelson House - Split Lake.

York.

CBC meteorologist John Sauder warned that cold is coming for much of the province, with an overnight temperature of –26 C and windy conditions over Wednesday night in Winnipeg.

After low wind chills on Thursday, the high on Friday and Saturday for Winnipeg is only –29 C.