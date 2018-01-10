Blowing snow advisories have resulted in the closures of three highways in southern Manitoba. 

Closed due to poor winter driving conditions: 

  • Highway 14, from Highway 30 to Highway 3.
  • Highway 3, from Morden to Carman
  • Highway 13, from Carman to Highway 2.
  • Highway 75, from Winnipeg to Emerson.

While highways in northern Manitoba remain open, drivers are advised to be careful because several are snow-covered, Manitoba 511 showed Wednesday evening. 

In addition, Environment Canada issued blowing snow advisories for southern Manitoba, and extreme cold warnings in the north. 

Blowing snow advisories are in place for: 

  • Killarney - Pilot Mound - Manitou.
  • Morden - Winkler - Altona - Morris.
  • Sprague - Northwest Angle Provincial Forest.  
  • Steinbach - St. Adolphe - Emerson - Vita - Richer.

Extreme cold warnings are in place for: 

  • Brochet.
  • Churchill.
  • Gillam.
  • Lynn Lake - Leaf Rapids - Pukatawagan.
  • Shamattawa.
  • Tadoule Lake.
  • Thompson - Nelson House - Split Lake.
  • York.

CBC meteorologist John Sauder warned that cold is coming for much of the province, with an overnight temperature of –26 C and windy conditions over Wednesday night in Winnipeg. 

After low wind chills on Thursday, the high on Friday and Saturday for Winnipeg is only –29 C. 