Skip to Main Content
Blowing snow cancels classes at several Manitoba schools

Notifications

Blowing snow cancels classes at several Manitoba schools

Classes are cancelled at a number of schools in southern Manitoba, where blowing snow has created dangerous driving conditions.
CBC News ·
Many school buses will be sitting idle on Thursday as stormy winter weather has prompted several schools to cancel classes for the day. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Classes are cancelled at a number of schools in southern Manitoba, where blowing snow has created dangerous driving conditions.

There is no school Thursday at any of the following schools and divisions:

About half of the schools in the Prairie Rose School Division are closed. They include:

  • Carman Collegiate
  • Carman Elementary
  • Elm Creek School
  • Miami School
  • Roland School
  • Hutterian Colony sites: Eagle Creek, Maple Creek, Skyview, Rosebank, Boyne View, Blooming Prairie, Clearview.

Several highways also were closed due to the conditions, including Highway 75 from Winnipeg to Emerson at the U.S. border.

The closures began Wednesday night and all of the highways reopened before 9 a.m. on Thursday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

External Links

Popular now in news

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us