Blowing snow cancels classes at several Manitoba schools

Classes are cancelled at a number of schools in southern Manitoba, where blowing snow has created dangerous driving conditions.

There is no school Thursday at any of the following schools and divisions:

About half of the schools in the Prairie Rose School Division are closed. They include:

Carman Collegiate

Carman Elementary

Elm Creek School

Miami School

Roland School

Hutterian Colony sites: Eagle Creek, Maple Creek, Skyview, Rosebank, Boyne View, Blooming Prairie, Clearview.

Several highways also were closed due to the conditions, including Highway 75 from Winnipeg to Emerson at the U.S. border.

The closures began Wednesday night and all of the highways reopened before 9 a.m. on Thursday.