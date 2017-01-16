A blind Winnipeg man living at what was formerly called the Deaf Centre in Winnipeg says he'll "go crazy" if he gets one more notice about bedbug treatments, as a pest control company deals with what they say is a serious outbreak of the bloodsuckers in his building.

Paul Sanderson lives in a tiny bachelor suite in the apartment complex on Pembina Highway. He says in the past year, his unit has been sprayed for bedbugs five times by the pest control company Orkin.

Gary LeDoux, CEO for Bethania Group, the non-profit that manages the building owned by Manitoba Housing, contests that tally, saying Sanderson's suite has been sprayed just four times.

In each instance, Sanderson has had to find someone to help him pack and unpack his belongings, which he can't see to do himself. While Sanderson isn't deaf, he is among many at the building living with a disability; he also has mobility issues.

"It's frustrating because no sooner had I got the stuff up and cleaned up and everything then they shoved another note under my door saying they're going to do it again in three to four days," said Sanderson, 64.

Sanderson is legally blind and walks with a white cane. He dreads the next notice — which will have to be read to him by a visitor — about bedbug treatments that will force his world into chaos again. Once the treatment is complete, he says his apartment is in turmoil: bags of his belongings are strewn everywhere, only his bed in in its place, and he's left to try to blindly un-pack and re-organize.

"It's just frustrating. I can't take it. Drives me crazy," he said.

'Serious outbreak'

The apartment building has been dealing with a "serious outbreak" of bedbugs since early November, according LeDoux.

Prior to each pest control treatment, LeDoux writes, tenants were advised to pack up their belongings so the pest-control company could spray the suites.

"I said, 'How can I do that? I can't prep it myself; I need help,'" said Sanderson.

"And to get family members to do it? Sure, if I pay them they'll come, but my family doesn't do anything for nothing," he added.

Paul Sanderson, who is blind, can't find any of his things in his bachelor apartment after they are repeatedly packed up for bedbug treatments

Sanderson's suite was last sprayed on Thursday, and his proctor — who is employed by the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority — helped him pack everything up.

But his proctor doesn't visit on weekends so on Sunday, Sanderson still hadn't showered because he couldn't find any of his clean clothes, which were mixed in with everything else of his in garbage bags. He says the situation feels inescapable.

"I don't like it, my privacy has been invaded, I got no say in it, it's either that or I get evicted," he said.

While Sanderson hasn't detected any bedbugs in his own unit, he says a friend of his has.

"We recognize and sympathize that the treatments and preparations were an inconvenience for many tenants, however, bedbug infestations are extremely difficult to eradicate …" said LeDoux, in a statement to the CBC.

Sanderson says the issue has become much worse than an inconvenience.

"We missed our Christmas dinner at the Deaf Centre because they were afraid the bugs might get downstairs on the main floor," he said.

"I just want it to end."