Warm weather over the weekend meant it was time for the first ski of 2017 for a group of five blind and vision-impaired Manitobans.

Starting at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, the group hit the trails at Winnipeg's Windsor Park Nordic Centre for the event organized by the Manitoba Blind Sports Association.

Each blind skier was paired with a guide and worked up a sweat in the chilly air for nearly two hours.

Among the group was Ross Eadie, the city councillor for Mynarski, who is blind. He was teamed up with Robert Page, a guide whom he's been skiing with for the past two years.

"I feel totally confident," Eadie said. "Rob and I have known each other for two years.

"I am not afraid when I go down a slope, because I hear the voice of my guide."

Eadie said he likes skiing for the workout.

"It's good training — quite difficult on the lungs," he said.

The Manitoba Blind Sports Association helps facilitate a variety of sports for blind and vision-impaired Manitobans, including yoga, archery and curling.