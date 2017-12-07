Brandon Fire and Emergency Services is calling a fire at a Brandon home Thursday suspicious.

Firefighters were called to the fire at a bungalow in the 1000 block of 6th Street shortly after 5 p.m.

Capt. Wade Ritchie from the BFES says the lone occupant of the home was able to get out safely and no one was injured in the blaze.

Ritchie said seven trucks and 17 firefighters battled the fire and were able to keep it from spreading to neighbouring homes.

Crews remained on scene until 8:45 p.m. putting out hot spots, he added.

Ritchie calls the home a total write-off, estimating damages at $225,000.

Ritchie says the cause is under investigation with help from the Brandon Police Service and the Manitoba Office of the Fire Commissioner.