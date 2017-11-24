Many Winnipeggers were up well before the sun, scooping Black Friday deals at stores around the city.

"We got here at 5:58 a.m. The lineup was crazy — probably about 100 people at least," said Karly Martens, who picked up a 55-inch Samsung TV at the Best Buy on St. James Street.

Riley Francey was one of the people near the front of that "crazy" lineup. He and friends Reece Francey and Brayden Clarke arrived at 4:30 a.m. to get a pair of 50-inch TVs and a video gaming system.

They were fifth in line when the doors opened at 6 a.m. and got exactly what they went for.

"It was 100 per cent worth it, easily," Francey said. "It's basically a Christmas gift for ourselves. We'll have to work to pay back a little bit of it, but you don't have to pay back that much because you save a lot."

Martens agreed that trading sleep for deals was worthwhile.

"At least we get everything done nice and early," she said.

As he walked out of Best Buy, Francey said he and his friends were thinking of checking out the deals across the street at Polo Park Shopping Centre but not anticipating buying much more.

"Our bank accounts are feeling it, so we'll probably take it easy for the rest of the day," he said.